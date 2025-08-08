Edge 139 is out with big performance boost, password improvements, and more

Microsoft has released Edge 139 to all users in the Stable Channel. The latest version (139.0.3405.86) introduces some notable changes to the browser, performance improvements, and bug fixes. It also removes some of the existing features, as Microsoft strives to streamline the browser and its features.

Microsoft Edge 139 brings a reworked Settings section, which is now built with WebUI2. This enables significant improvements in performance and responsiveness, which Microsoft recently detailed in a blog post. Additionally, Microsoft optimized Settings for a more cohesive user experience by simplifying the number of pages and reorganizing various options. Though it also disables an important graphics feature with this update.

Wallet in Settings is discontinued. It now redirects users to the new "Passwords, Payment, and Personal Information" experience in settings. Speaking of passwords, the built-in password manager now has real-time notifications for compromised passwords. If one of your passwords is found in a known data breach, Edge will prompt you to take immediate action and create a new password.

Other changes in Edge 139 include the following:

Open external links in another profile when recommended by external applications . When Microsoft Edge is set as the default browser to open external links from applications, Microsoft Edge must determine which profile to open the links.

. When Microsoft Edge is set as the default browser to open external links from applications, Microsoft Edge must determine which profile to open the links. Introducing a new policy that can enable/disable Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat in Edge for Business from showing in the toolbar . Edge for Business now has a dedicated policy, Microsoft365CopilotChatIconEnabled, to enable and disable Copilot in Edge from showing in the Edge toolbar.

. Edge for Business now has a dedicated policy, Microsoft365CopilotChatIconEnabled, to enable and disable Copilot in Edge from showing in the Edge toolbar. New Autofill Personal Information Settings Configuration . A web form field collection consent toggle will be available in Autofill settings (edge://settings/autofill/personalInfo). This allows users to consent to Microsoft Edge collecting web form field labels (e.g., "First Name," "Email") to improve Autofill suggestion accuracy.

. A web form field collection consent toggle will be available in Autofill settings (edge://settings/autofill/personalInfo). This allows users to consent to Microsoft Edge collecting web form field labels (e.g., "First Name," "Email") to improve Autofill suggestion accuracy. Web AI APIs for prompt and writing assistance . Microsoft Edge now implements the Writing Assistance APIs and the Prompt API (for Edge extensions) with a local language model, Phi-4-mini, that is built into the browser. These easy-to-use JavaScript APIs are made available via Edge flags (set to Enabled, by default only for the Summarizer and Prompt API for extensions) so that sites and extensions can apply AI capabilities on the web.

. Microsoft Edge now implements the Writing Assistance APIs and the Prompt API (for Edge extensions) with a local language model, Phi-4-mini, that is built into the browser. These easy-to-use JavaScript APIs are made available via Edge flags (set to Enabled, by default only for the Summarizer and Prompt API for extensions) so that sites and extensions can apply AI capabilities on the web. Enhancements to Performance and Secure network . Browser essentials is now separated into two distinct experiences (Performance and Secure Network) - both available from the Settings and more menu (“…” on the menu bar).

. Browser essentials is now separated into two distinct experiences (Performance and Secure Network) - both available from the Settings and more menu (“…” on the menu bar). Reset Microsoft Edge enterprise sync . For users having problems syncing browsing data across other signed-in devices, they can reset sync data from the Microsoft servers via Edge Settings edge://settings/profiles/sync/reset.

. For users having problems syncing browsing data across other signed-in devices, they can reset sync data from the Microsoft servers via Edge Settings edge://settings/profiles/sync/reset. Update to Microsoft AutoUpdate policy. The MAUEnabled policy allowed admins to continue using Microsoft AutoUpdate on macOS.

Finally, Edge 139 contains eight security fixes for vulnerabilities originating from Chromium. Microsoft also published a security guideline with details about a key graphics feature, which is now disabled.

You can update to Microsoft Edge 139 by heading to edge://settings/help. By the way, if you uninstalled the browser and do not know how to get it back, check out this guide.