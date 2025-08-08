Microsoft disables a key graphics feature in Edge

Microsoft has released its new security baseline for its Edge browser version 139, it includes the addition of one setting and the removal of one other. For those that are unaware, these security baselines allow admins to set an organization’s Edge browser settings to the default that Microsoft recommends at any one time.

You can download the new package from the Security Compliance Toolkit.

With this update, the company is enforcing the default to disable the EnableUnsafeSwiftShader policy. This will help to mitigate potential risks as malicious web content could exploit vulnerabilities in the renderer. SwiftShader is a software-based renderer that serves as a fallback for WebGL in environments without GPU acceleration, such as virtual machines. With Microsoft’s disabling of it, it seems as though this compatibility tool is now seen as a liability.

The disabled SwiftShader was the most relevant in virtual machines which are widely used in enterprises, so this change poses the risk of causing a bit of disruption. While the move is a good one for security, those who it affects may want to deviate away from Microsoft’s security baselines.

The security baseline announcement also mentions a new Edge for Business security connectors feature which is designed to integrate the browser with security software for DLP and authentication. Microsoft said that these connectors can close critical gaps in enterprise security. You can learn more on the feature’s landing page.

Microsoft doesn’t seem to have made the change to SwiftShader due to existing vulnerabilities, instead the move seems to be a proactive security improvement. If you rely on it with your virtual machines, feel free to deviate away from Microsoft’s security baseline, but understand you’re no longer following the company’s security advice.