Eight Warhammer games join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

The Warhammer Skulls event is coming back for its ninth year of festivities, and that means plenty of discounts, new announcements, DLC reveals, and even some free action. The latest Xbox Free Play Days promotion is delivering the free action quite well this weekend. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard and Core members can jump into eight games from the franchise through Sunday for no extra cost.

The games available to try right now are Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, Blood Bowl 3, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Ultimate Edition, and Warhammer Chaosbane Slayer Edition.

To break them down, Darktide is for cooperative action fans, offering a fantasy experience where you can team up with three friends to take down waves of chaos-infested enemies. Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is a turn-based tactical RPG where your squad is hunting a galaxy-spanning daemonic plague. Next, Mechanicus lands as another turn-based strategy game offering an XCOM-like gameplay loop.

Meanwhile, Blood Bowl 3 is for sports fans, letting you play a brutal fantasy football game with turn-based mechanics. Next, Rogue Trader is for RPG fans, letting players go on a narrative-rich journey playing a morally flexible space trader. Stepping away from slow-paced games, Shootas, Blood & Teef lands as a fast-paced, side-scrolling shooter where you play as an Ork.

Lastly, Inquisitor – Martyr and Chaosbane are Diablo-like action RPGs offering multiple classes to play from the Warhammer universe, and there's co-op support on both too.

Here are the newly announced Free Play Days games:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, May 25, at 11:59 pm PT.