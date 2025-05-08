Entire Mafia series of 2K gets Nvidia GeForce NOW support

Nvidia has just updated its supported games list on the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, and this time, it has a popular series entering the party. Just as the next installment is being prepared for launch, the complete Mafia series is now supported on the service.

As part of the drop, the original Mafia, its Definitive Edition remake, and Mafia II and Mafia III are all available on the cloud service.

Nvidia has also confirmed that the next installment, Mafia: The Old Country, will be available via GeForce NOW on day one for those who purchase a PC copy as well. The highly anticipated experience is set in the underworld of 1900s Sicily, arriving as a prequel to the prior three games in the franchise.

Meanwhile, Stoic and Xbox Game Studios' beat 'em up experience Towerborne is now supported on GeForce NOW too. Check out our review of the title from when it first arrived on PC via the early access program. The game recently landed on Xbox consoles and Game Pass too, with every platform being supported by GeForce NOW.

Here are all the games available this week:

Survival Machine (New release on Steam, May 7)

(New release on Steam, May 7) Revenge of the Savage Planet (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 8)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 8) Spirit of the North 2 (New release on Steam, May 8)

(New release on Steam, May 8) Mafia (Steam)

(Steam) Mafia II (Classic) (Steam)

(Classic) (Steam) Mafia: Definitive Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)

(Steam and Epic Games Store) Mafia II: Definitive Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)

(Steam and Epic Games Store) Mafia III: Definitive Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)

(Steam and Epic Games Store) Towerborne (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Last week, Nvidia also revealed some highlights from what's coming throughout May. This includes DOOM: The Dark Ages, Monster Train 2, and much more.

As always, keep in mind that, unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing via Nvidia's cloud servers.