Apple's foldable iPhone to feature a display that has never been used in a foldable device

Things are heating up for Apple's first foldable device. It was recently tipped that Apple will move toward a bi-annual release cycle for iPhones, with the company's first foldable expected to launch in the second half of 2026. The foldable iPhone will launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and the iPhone 18 Slim/Air, as per the leaked release cycle.

However, fresh information provides more details about the upcoming foldable iPhone, suggesting it will feature the most advanced display technology ever seen on a foldable device. Notably, Samsung is rumored to be supplying the display to Apple for foldable iPhones.

Apple has been reluctant to enter the foldable market without offering a technological edge over existing folding phones. Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple had successfully managed to eliminate the display crease on its foldable device.

According to yeux1122's fresh blog on Korea's Naver platform, the foldable iPhone will use a new process display for which Apple holds the trademark rights. The display reportedly meets "Apple's desired levels of thickness, power-to-weight ratio, brightness," and other requirements.

Additionally, Samsung, the display supplier, has never used this particular technology in any of its existing products. The new display is approximately 19% thinner compared to the current Galaxy Z Fold model.

Samsung reportedly achieved this by integrating the touch sensor into the display. The blog also mentions improvements in color reproduction and brightness, with expectations that the display could offer the highest peak brightness among foldables.

A reliable source, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, has previously suggested that Apple's foldable iPhone will feature a nearly invisible display crease when folded. Also, the phone's higher-quality hinge is rumored to be made of metallic glass, offering 2.5 times more durability than a titanium hinge.

For all these advanced features, don't be surprised if Apple asks upwards of $2,000 for its first foldable iPhone. As of now, this information remains speculative, so take it with a pinch of salt.