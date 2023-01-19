Epistory - Typing Chronicles is free on the Epic Games Store

Another Epic Games Store giveaway is here just as last week's triple drop leaves the giveaway party. The latest freebie available is Epistory - Typing Chronicles, giving PC gamers the opportunity to grab this unique typing-focused adventure game in the next seven days.

Epistory - Typing Chronicles takes place in an origami-esque papercraft world where a girl on a giant fox is fighting against a corrupting force. As the name suggests, the title has you interacting with the world by typing words that appear on screen. Slow typists needn't worry either as a dynamic difficulty system makes sure your typing speed is matched to the action.

Here's how the developer Fishing Cactus describes this 2016-released experience:

Epistory immerses you in an atmospheric game where you play a girl riding a giant fox who fights an insectile corruption from an origami world. As you progress and explore this world, the story literally unfolds and the mysteries of the magic power of the words are revealed.

Epistory - Typing Chronicles is now available to claim for free from the Epic Games Store for free, a game that normally comes in at $14.99 when not on sale. Coming next is a copy of Adios, which will replace the current offer on January 26.