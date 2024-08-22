The Callisto Protocol and Gigantic: Rampage Edition are free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's freebie promotion has returned this week with a massive offer. Replacing last week's Death's Gambit: Afterlife offer, copies of The Callisto Protocol and Gigantic: Rampage Edition have now landed, letting you claim them for no charge. You have seven days from today, August 22, to attach the games permanently to your Epic Games Store library.

The Callisto Protocol comes from Striking Distance Studios, a third-person survival horror experience directed by the same mind behind Dead Space. The title puts you into the shoes of an inmate in a high-security prison found on Jupiter's moon Callisto. You'll be fighting the monsters that spawn out a mysterious illness while being stuck on this isolated moon. Developed as a spiritual successor to Dead Space, the sci-fi title features plenty of action too.

Here's how the game description reads regarding the combat:

The Callisto Protocol challenges players to master a thrilling blend of hand-to-hand and ranged combat, including a unique gravity weapon once used by Black Iron guards to control the prison population. Players will be forced to get up close and personal with their grotesque opponents, hacking off limbs, blasting off legs, and getting creative with whatever is at their disposal to survive each life-or-death encounter.

Meanwhile, the Gigantic: Rampage Edition is the revived version of the third-person MOBA entry that originally released in 2017 as a free-to-play experience. Following its shutdown, new developers have brought back the game, Rampage Edition, as a paid entry featuring brand-new heroes, new maps, new game modes, cross-play between platforms, and more.

Its description reads:

Gigantic: Rampage Edition is a premium and definitive release of the original 5v5 MOBA Hero Shooter, Gigantic, that provides a dynamic and exciting team-based multiplayer experience for fans of both genres. Choose from a diverse roster of unique heroes, each with a set of upgradeable abilities, and team up with four other players to control objectives and take down the opposing team’s mighty Guardian, all while protecting your own.

When they are not on sale, The Callisto Protocol goes for $59.99, while Gigantic: Rampage Edition comes in at $19.99. Both games are completely free to claim on the Epic Games Store until August 29. As for what's next, Three classic Fallout games plus Wild Card Football are taking their place on the same day.