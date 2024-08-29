Fallout Classic Collection is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week

It is giveaway time again on the Epic Games Store. The weekly offer has a bundle of classic Fallout games plus a copy of Wild Card Football to claim for all PC gamers this time. You have seven days from today, August 29, to attach the games permanently to your Epic Games Store library.

The Fallout Classic Collection touts three classic games from the franchise. Some may remember the bundle was supposed to be a freebie six months ago but was delayed at the last minute. It is now finally here.

The bundle features the original Fallout, its sequel, plus the turn-based squad-based tactics game Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel. Set in the popular post-apocalyptic universe, these games deliver RPG experiences with vast worlds to explore, dungeons to dive into, and quests with meaningful decisions.

Here are the descriptions of all three games from the store page:

Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game You've just unearthed the classic post-apocalyptic role-playing game that revitalized the entire CRPG genre. The Fallout® SPECIAL system allows drastically different types of characters, meaningful decisions and development that puts you in complete control. Explore the devastated ruins of a golden age civilization. Talk, sneak or fight your way past mutants, gangsters and robotic adversaries. Make the right decisions or you could end up as another fallen hero in the wastelands… Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game It's been 80 long years since your ancestors trod across the wastelands. As you search for the Garden of Eden Creation Kit to save your primitive village, your path is strewn with crippling radiation, megalomaniac mutants, and a relentless stream of lies, deceit and treachery. You begin to wonder if anyone really stands to gain anything from this brave new world. Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel You are the wretched refuse. You may be born from dirt, but we will forge you into steel. You will learn to bend; if not you, will you break. In these dark times, the Brotherhood - your Brotherhood - is all that stands between the rekindled flame of civilization and the howling, radiated wasteland.

Aside from that trio, the store is also offering a copy of Wild Card Football. This is an arcade-style American Football entry with seven versus seven team-based action. Teams can be made from the hundreds of iconic professional players available. There is also a power system based on cards, letting you use special moves to turn the tide of the matches.

You can claim copies of Fallout Classic Collection and Wild Card Football from now through September 5 on the Epic Games Store.