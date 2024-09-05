Free on Epic Games Store: Football Manager 2024 and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

Another double giveaway has arrived from the Epic Games Store for PC gamers, and it is replacing last week's Fallout Classic Collection and Wild Card Football offers. The latest freebie are offering everyone copies of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and Football Manager 2024. As the promotions have just gone live, you have seven days from today, September 5, to claim the games and attach them permanently to your Epic Games Store library.

Football Manager 2024 is the latest entry in the extremely popular management sim franchise by Sports Interactive. You will be making tough decisions on aspects like team selection, tactics to use on the field, while also make sound transfers out of the field. For added immersion, you can even interact with fans via social media and host press conferences to answer questions from the media.



The game touts teams to manage from over 124 leagues coming from all over the world. The studio describes the 2024 version's updated experience like this:

Whether you’re a manager who likes to build from the bottom or prefers to chase immediate glory, the perfect challenge awaits. The arrival of the new Meiji Yasuda Insurance Ltd J. League licence unlocks J1 League, J2 League, J3 League for the first time ever, giving you the opportunity to explore new horizons in Japan. Wherever you manage, it's up to you to build a team capable of competing with the world's elite.

Next, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts lands delivering a completely different experience. This sniping and assassinations-focused action game offers a single-player campaign filled with open-ended maps requiring strategic thinking to play effectively. There are 25 missions to go through here, set across snow-covered mountains, lush forests, and secret bases all set in Siberia.

The developer, Underdog Studio, describes the experience as follows:

Fulfill contracts that offer clear objectives with a fixed monetary reward and options to complete bonus challenges for payouts. With hundreds of ways to take down a wide range of targets, Contracts offers precise, strategic sniping gameplay at its absolute best. Play as a paid assassin; a hit man for hire, and beware of rival snipers who won’t hesitate to disrupt your best-laid plans.

You can claim your copies of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and Football Manager 2024 from now through September 12 on the Epic Games Store.