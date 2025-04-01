Firefox gets big update with tab groups, improved address bar, HEVC for Linux, and more

April 1st brings good news for Firefox users: version 137.0 is here with a pretty hefty changelog. You can now download the latest update and enjoy some new features like tab groups (another long-anticipated feature after vertical tabs from Firefox 136), HEVC playback on Linux, PDF signing, and a big refresh for the address bar with contextual search, a unified search button, and more.

And hey, you can now use the address bar as a calculator—just type your expression, and Mozilla will do the job for you. Nice.

Here is the changelog:

Version 137.0, first offered to Release channel users on April 1, 2025 Tab groups begin rolling out today! Stay productive and organized with less effort by grouping related tabs together. One simple way to create a group is to drag a tab onto another, pause until you see a highlight, then drop to create the group. Groups can be named, color-coded, and are always saved. You can close a group and reopen it later. Firefox Address Bar Refresh 2025 - new ways to search for things new, previously viewed, and more - all from the address bar: Unified Search Button : A new, easy-to-access button in the address bar helps you switch between search engines and search modes with ease. This feature brings the simplicity of mobile Firefox to your desktop experience.

: A new, easy-to-access button in the address bar helps you switch between search engines and search modes with ease. This feature brings the simplicity of mobile Firefox to your desktop experience. Search Term Persistence : Now when you refine a search in the address bar, the original term sticks around, making it easier to adjust your queries and find exactly what you're looking for.

: Now when you refine a search in the address bar, the original term sticks around, making it easier to adjust your queries and find exactly what you're looking for. Secondary Action Buttons : Suggestions for common Firefox features.

: Suggestions for common Firefox features. Contextual Search Mode : Firefox detects if you are on a page that has search capability and offers that option for you to directly search with the page engine from the address bar. Use this option at least 2 times and Firefox will suggest adding the search engine to your Firefox.

: Firefox detects if you are on a page that has search capability and offers that option for you to directly search with the page engine from the address bar. Use this option at least 2 times and Firefox will suggest adding the search engine to your Firefox. Contextual Search Engine Options : Use a Contextual Search mode option at least 2 times and Firefox will suggest adding the search engine to your Firefox so that it’s always available to you.

: Use a Contextual Search mode option at least 2 times and Firefox will suggest adding the search engine to your Firefox so that it’s always available to you. Intuitive Search Keywords: You can access various address bar search modes with convenient and descriptive keywords (e.g. @bookmarks,@tabs,@history, @actions). Firefox now identifies all links in PDFs and turns them into hyperlinks. Support HEVC playback on Linux. Now you can sign PDFs without leaving Firefox. Save your signatures to re-use later. You can now use the Firefox address bar as a calculator. Simply type an arithmetic expression and view the result in the address bar drop-down. Clicking on this result will copy it to your clipboard.

Security fixes in Firefox 137.0 are available here, and Enterprise Release notes are available here.

You can update Firefox by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, get the browser from the official website or the Microsoft Store (if you are on Windows 10 and 11).