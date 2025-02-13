F1 Manager 2024 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store's second giveaway of February just kicked off, and it's replacing the Beyond Blue and Humankind freebies that landed last week. This time, it's F1 Manager 2024 that all PC gamers can claim for free. As always, you have seven days to add the latest games permanently to your library.

Made by Frontier Developments, F1 Manager 2024 was released just last year, arriving as the third entry in the management sim franchise. The game lets players create their own team with extensive customization options, offering the opportunity to select everything from the engine manufacturer to the team livery and staff.

Taking the role of a team principal, the management title has players overseeing training, upgrading facilities for better performance, and handling the budgets and sponsorships of the rising team. While races are happening, the manager must strategically plan for pit stops, tire selections, fuel management, and other conditions of the track as well.

Here's how the developer describes the experience:

Lead your team to glory in F1® Manager 2024. A new Formula 1® season has arrived, and with it, the most comprehensive F1® management experience to date. Build a legacy with one of 10 official F1® constructors or create your own team for the very first time.

At the same time, Epic is also offering a free unlock of a hero in Apex Legends. The free bundle comes with Loba as an unlock as well as her "Torrent" skin to keep for free.



The new F1 Manager 2024 giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now live for Windows. The management game usually costs $34.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. The giveaway will come to an end on Thursday, February 20 at 8 am PT.