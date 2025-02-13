Nvidia releases driver 572.42 with Avowed and DLSS 4 support for Indiana Jones

Nvidia has released a new Game Ready WHQL driver under version 572.42. It adds support for Avowed and DLSS 4 support for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on systems with RTX 50 series graphics cards. Besides that, the driver adds optimizations for Sid Meier's Civilization VII.

Here are the update highlights:

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Avowed and Wuthering Waves. In addition, this driver supports the launch of Sid Meier's Civilization VII.

Here is the list of fixed bugs, which also includes changes from the recent hotfix:

Fixed gaming bugs: [Valorant] Game may crash when starting game

[Final Fantasy XVI] PC may freeze when exiting game

[Delta Force] Some PC configurations may experience performance regression when Resizable BAR is enabled Fixed general bugs: [3DMark DXR Feature Test] Unusually low score for Blackwell GPUs [5062329] > Resolved a compatibility issue caused by version mismatches between current and updated dynamic link library files. [5081921]

Known bugs include the following:

Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted

[VRay 6] Unexpected Low Performance on CUDA Vpath Tests for Blackwell GPUs [4915763

You can download Nvidia's latest driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience/Nvidia App. It supports 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 with the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

Full release notes are available here.