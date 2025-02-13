Nvidia adds Batman: Arkham series, Civ VII, and more to GeForce NOW supported list

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is being expanded this week with another group of supported games. One of the biggest highlights is the arrivals of the Batman: Arkham trilogy as part of the program's fifth-anniversary celebrations.

The Batman's arrival signals the introduction of Warner Bros. Games into Nvidia's cloud service, with more games probably on the way in the coming weeks and months. Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition, Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition, and Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition are what's being added today to the supported list.

Other highlights of this week's additions include Sid Meier’s Civilization VII and Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered. Here's the complete list:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 11)

(New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 11) Legacy: Steel & Sorcery (New release on Steam, Feb. 12)

(New release on Steam, Feb. 12) F1 Manager 2024 (New release on Epic Games Store, Free Feb. 13)

(New release on Epic Games Store, Free Feb. 13) Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 14)

(New release on Steam, Feb. 14) Batman: Arkham Asylum – Game of the Year Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)

(Steam and Epic Games Store) Batman: Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)

(Steam and Epic Games Store) Batman: Arkham Knight (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Later in February, Nvidia plans to bring titles like Obsidian's new fantasy RPG Avowed into GeForce NOW as well, with it being available for owners on Steam as well as Game Pass subscribers.

Keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing. For those who don't just rely on cloud gaming, but own a graphics card from the green team, Nvidia also released a new graphics driver today aimed at providing support for Avowed and another DLSS 4 title.