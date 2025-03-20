The giveaway schedule on the Epic Games Store is on the refresh day again, and that means a brand-new game has become a freebie for PC gamers. Arriving as a first-time freebie on the store, Jurassic World Evolution 2 has now replaced last week's Mortal Shell giveaway. As always, you have seven days to add the latest game permanently to your library.

Made by Frontier Developments, the title is a park building and management simulation experience that lets players loose in the Jurassic Park and World universe. It offers almost 100 prehistoric species like dinosaurs and marine reptiles to cultivate in a massive park, where they use complex behaviors to interact with the given environments.

Scientists are also needed to research and incubate dinosaurs, while enclosures, aviaries, and lagoons must be built for the various species to live in. Other than the campaign mode, a sandbox mode with unlimited resources, a challenge mode for players looking for a more survival experience, and even special "what if" scenarios from the movies are also available for play.

Here's how the developer describes the park management experience in the campaign:

Learn what it takes to be a park management master in Campaign mode, a compelling, original narrative that puts you at the heart of the action following the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), and lead the efforts to control, conserve, and contain wild dinosaurs now rampaging across the USA.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store. The 2021-released title usually costs $59.99 to purchase when not on sale, but here it's yours to keep without paying a dime. The next giveaway on the store, that will arrive as a replacement for this one, is slated to kick off on March 27.