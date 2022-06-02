Far Cry and Resident Evil receive major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games from the Far Cry and Resident Evil franchises are available for substantially less. Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- A Way Out | EA Play | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- ADVERSE | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Aggelos | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Alphadia Genesis 1 & 2 | Xbox Play Anywhere | 30% | DWG*
- AngerForce and AlienCruise Arcade Shooting Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Antarctica 88 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Armed Emeth | Smart Delivery | 35% | DWG*
- ASCENDANCE – First Horizon | Xbox One X Enhanced | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Battletoads | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Beholder 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | DWG*
- Ben 10: Power Trip | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Big Crown: Showdown | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Blood Bowl 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Skulls Sale
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Skulls Sale
- Boggle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 67% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 | Add-On | 67% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass | Add-On | 67% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 35% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- BRUTAL 2URVIVE Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Child of Light | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Chop Is Dish | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Cotton Games’ New Game Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- DAKAR 18 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 95% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Danger!Energy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Darksiders | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Darksiders Genesis | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Death Park 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Drone Gladiator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Escape Game Fort Boyard | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Far Cry 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 67% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass | Add-On | 67% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 5 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass | Add-On | 50% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 6 | Smart Delivery | 50% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass | Add-On | 35% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry Classic | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry Primal | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Flowing Lights | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Flynn: Son of Crimson | Xbox Game Pass | 20% | DWG*
- Frontlines: Fuel of War | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Gem Wizards Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Gigantosaurus The Game | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Habroxia 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | DWG*
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 10% | Spotlight Sale
- Horror Of The Deep | Xbox One X Enhanced | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Collectors Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Collectors Edition – Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- It Takes Two – Digital Version | EA Play | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Jumanji: The Video Game | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- KeyWe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Knee Deep | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Batman | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 20% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO The Hobbit | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Let’s Sing 2021 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Let’s Sing 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Let’s Sing Country | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Let’s Sing Queen | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | DWG*
- Lost Artifacts | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Lost At Sea | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Master of Survival bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Moto Racer 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- MotoGP 22 | Smart Delivery | 40% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Moving Out | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- MX Unleashed | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- NASCAR Heat 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- NASCAR Heat 4 – 2019 Season Pass | Add-On | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun | Smart Delivery | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Gang Wars Cosmetics Bundle | Add-On | 33% | Skulls Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Hunter’s Bounty Pack | Add-On | 33% | Skulls Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang DLC | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs Bundle | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- NHL 22 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- No Straight Roads | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Obsurity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Of Tanks and Demons III | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Old Man’s Journey | Xbox Play Anywhere | 33% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Outbreak Co-Op Anthology | Smart Delivery | 40% | DWG*
- Outbreak Narrative Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Outbuddies DX | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- Overcooked | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Overcooked! 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | DWG*
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Pile Up! Box by Box | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 | EA Play | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville | EA Play | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Portal Knights | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid | Xbox Game Pass | 45% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Four Pass | Add-On | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Pukan, Bye-Bye! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | Smart Delivery | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Raccoon City Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Radical Rabbit Stew | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rayman Legends | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rayman Origins | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 67% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Resident Evil 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 3 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Triple Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Village | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle | Smart Delivery | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Retrace: Memories of Death | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Rico – Breakout Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | DWG*
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | DWG*
- Skydrift Infinity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Slay The Spire | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Solo: Islands of the Heart | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Skulls Sale
- Spitlings | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Stones of the Revenant | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Stunt Kite Party | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 30% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Talisman: Digital Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Team Sonic Racing | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Terraria | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem | Smart Delivery | 30% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Bluecoats: North & South | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Council – Complete Season | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- The First Templar | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Sisters – Party of the Year | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | DWG*
- Trackmania Turbo | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS | Xbox Game Pass | 35% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Complete Edition | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trials Fusion | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trials HD | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | DWG*
- Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Tyranid Elites | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Skulls Sale
- VASARA Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Vermintide 2 – Shadows over Bögenhafen | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Blood Angels Elites | Add-On | 20% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 60% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – Spoils of War Weapon Pack | Add-On | 33% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Quest | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Bardin ‘Studded Leather’ Skin | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Death on the Reik | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Karak Azgaraz | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Kerillian ‘Tirsyth Garment’ Skin | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Kruber ‘Carroburg Livery’ Skin | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Sienna ‘Wyrmscales’ Skin | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Stromdorf | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Victor ‘Estalian Leather Coat’ Skin | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Back to Ubersreik | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Forgotten Relics | Add-On | 33% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Grail Knight | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Outcast Engineer | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition Content | Add-On | 80% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Sister of the Thorn | Add-On | 33% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Warrior Priest of Sigmar | Add-On | 25% | Skulls Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Winds of Magic | Add-On | 50% | Skulls Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- Worms W.M.D | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers Pass | Add-On | 35% | Couch Co-Op Sale
- XIII | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Couch Co-Op Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
