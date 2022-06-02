Microsoft Edge 102 has broken printing for some users

Microsoft released the latest stable version of its Chromium-based Edge browser a couple of days ago. The latest update surprisingly does not contain any new features but seems to be causing problems while attempting to print.

Several early adopters have complained that they are facing some issues printing in Microsoft Edge after they updated the browser to version 102. Printing any documents accessed via the latest stable version of Edge is no longer possible for many.

It was believed the issues could be plaguing certain localized versions of Microsoft Edge. However, quite a few administrators as well as users attempting to print through English and French versions of Windows have indicated the problem exists in all variants. Entire networks with Edge v102 seem to be facing issues while printing documents.

Well... my entire org can't print PDFs, now. Not like we don't avg 10-20,000 prints per damn day or anything (load tags on shipments) https://t.co/MHT2174bZX — FuriouslyAdrift©️ (@AdriftFuriously) June 2, 2022

It is not immediately clear what is causing the problem, and hence, there's no solution yet. Some users claim downgrading Microsoft Edge to version 101 solves the issue, but there are conflicting reports about this too. Older versions of Microsoft Edge installers (for all supported desktop platforms) are available from the Microsoft Edge business download site. However, downgrading is not a simple process. It involves several steps and may cause more problems.

Incidentally, Google Chrome has also reached version 102. There are no reports about printing problems in the Chromium-based browser yet. Hence, affected users could try printing their documents by accessing them in Chrome or any other browser, for that matter.