Forza Motorsport Update 18 arrives with high-speed motorsport cars

Forza Motorsport Update 18 is here for PC and Xbox gamers. "Velocity Month" in Forza Motorsport brings some seriously powerful racing vehicles "built to showcase the technical breakthroughs of high-performance engines when paired with cutting-edge aerodynamics."

With Update 18, Forza Motorsport players can earn seven new-to-the-game cars. In the Showroom, you will be able to get the 2024 Lamborghini SC63, the 2020 Oreca #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca 07, the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the 2015 Koenigsegg One:1, and the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Sport Wagon.

Completing events in Challenge Hub will get you the 2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, the 2018 Lotus Evora GT430, the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, and the 1975 Forsberg Racing Nissan "Gold Leader" Datsun 280Z. But it is not just cars—other Challenge Hub rewards include the Good Luck Suit and Cosmic Suit for your character.

The update also contains several changes, such as matchmaking improvements, fixes for the incorrect highlight brightness in HDR, a better HUD, and more. Here are some of the most important ones:

We've made improvements to Multiplayer matchmaking services in Forza Motorsport with the intended effect of improving population of lobbies. We recently tested these changes with participants in our Forza Insiders Program and are now rolling them out to all players with Update 18.

For some HDR displays, the game would automatically configure its HDR Brightness value below 1,000 nits which made the highlights in the image look flat and clamped. The fix prevents the game from automatically configuring the value below 1,000 even if the display metadata reports that its peak luminance is under 1,000.

Increased race duration of ‘Short’ length races from 8 minutes to 10 minutes in Featured Multiplayer. Also, we’ve updated the Event schedule timing for ‘Short’ and ‘Medium’ length races to slightly increase the amount of time between races based on player feedback.

We’ve enabled the Lap counter in the HUD during Timed Races, which includes Practice as well as Multi-Class Races for easier lap tracking. In addition, Last Lap / Best Lap has also been enabled in the HUD during Timed and Multi-Class Races.

Update 18 is now out in the Microsoft Store and Steam. However, Spotlight cars and events will begin on March 12 at 5 PM PT time. You can read more about Forza Motorsport Update 18 in the official Forza blog post.