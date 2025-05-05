Forza Motorsport gets big anniversary update with a lot of new content

Forza Motorsport Update 20 is now available on PC and Xbox. The anniversary update celebrates 20 years of the franchise with new content, such as long-requested cars and tracks, public and drift meetups, and various improvements.

Turn 10 Studios celebrates the anniversary with big reworks for the previous cover cars and racing suits. There are also new-to-Motorsport cars like the 2022 Acura NSX Type S and the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO, the 1984 Toyota #25 Horsepower Techs Starlet Time Attack, the 1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV, and the 2005 #1 Sierra Enterprises Lancer Evolution Time Attack.

Other content includes a new car pack, which is available for $4.99 in the Microsoft Store and Steam. It consists of the fan-favorite 2008 Mazda Furai, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT3, 2001 Formula Drift #215 Nissan Silvia Spec-R, 1997 Toyota Mark II Tourer V JZX100, and 1984 De Tomaso Pantera GT5.

The next is the long-anticipated Fujimi Kaido, a 10.24-mile racing track with plenty of corners and elevations for racing and drifting. The track is available in all modes, including Free to Play, Public Meetups, and more.

Speaking of meetups, Update 20 introduces Public Meetups, a special free mode where you and your friends can take it to a racing track without any competition to drive, tune cars, enjoy the scenery, or flex drifting skills in Drift Meetups. In Update 20, Meetups are available at Fujimi Kaido, Cycled Track, and Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Additionally, Forza Motorsport Update 20 introduces new steering wheel features, including wheel calibration and more true-to-life car-specific lock-to-lock turns. Developers say this change will be particularly noticeable when driving cars with fewer lock-to-lock steering degrees. The game also features improved force feedback and better steering sensitivity for each vehicle.

Finally, Update 20 brings improved AI drivers, which are now trained with a new multi-lane system.

Other changes and bug fixes in Forza Motorsport Update 20 include the following:

Updated audio has been introduced for cover cars featured in the Spirit of Motorsport Tour: 2005 Honda NSX-R 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z 2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI quattro 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia 2013 McLaren P1 2017 Ford GT 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Car Proximity Radar is now enabled by default in Featured Multiplayer. Players can still adjust its placement or disable the feature via the Settings menu.

In Featured Multiplayer, we’ve adjusted the default fuel amount to more closely align with the number of laps in each race.

Fixed an exploit where players could rewind back to before the starting line in Drift events to earn extra score. As a result of this change, the leaderboards for the Welcome to Drift 101, Welcome to Drift 102, and Welcome to Drift 103 Drift Rivals have been wiped.

Additional fixes have been deployed to help further improve lobby sizes after the multiplayer services change made with Update 18.

You can read more about the update in the official blog post. Release notes are available here.