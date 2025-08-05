Fresh evidence suggest new Apple TV hardware may be coming later this year

It's been a while since Apple launched the Apple TV. In fact, the most recent model was launched in 2022. It featured an A15 Bionic chipset, HDR10+ support, Siri integrated remote control, and USB-C port for charging. While the current Apple TV is a few years old, it is due for an upgrade, and the latest evidence suggests the upgrade is coming very coon.

According to MacRumors, the new Apple TV hardware is in line to launch later this year. Notably, the new Apple TV will replace the current Apple TV 4K, which will eventually be discontinued. The report says, "Apple is still on track to release a new Apple TV model later this year, according to a reliable source speaking to MacRumors."

While the source did not provide any further details about the hardware of the device, it does corroborate a previous release timeline shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman pointed out that Apple could launch the new Apple TV 4K at the end of 2025, and the fresh evidence backs this claim.

Additionally, Apple has a lot of Apple TV+ originals slated to launch in September, so that will be a good time to launch a new Apple TV device. The latest tvOS 26 even hints that the new Apple TV could come with a built-in camera.

Apple is likely to unveil the new Apple TV at the September 9 event, where it is also expected to launch the refreshed iPhone 17 series. MacRumors suggests that the new Apple TV hardware could come with a new chipset, support for Wi-Fi 7, Apple-made Bluetooth and a Wi-Fi chip for the first time, allowing Apple devices to synchronize better.

For now, these are rumors and should be taken with a pinch of salt.