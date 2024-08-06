tvOS 18 will let Apple TV users open external links on nearby iOS devices

The tvOS still lacks Safari or any web browser that could allow it to open links within Apple TV. This also limits the capability to easily share content from Apple TV to other devices. Thankfully, that is changing with the recently launched tvOS 18 developer beta.

According to Threads user Sigmund Judge, the latest tvOS 18 beta update, which started rolling out on Monday to developers, adds a new ability to Apple TV. Using this new feature, Apple TV will be able to push external links to a nearby iOS device.

The latest tvOS 18 update adds a new button in the description of Immersive Videos. Notably, Apple TV+ offers a series of immersive videos filmed in 180-degree 3D in 8K resolution. While these videos are playable on an Apple Vision Pro, the company is promoting them via the Apple TV app so that more people are informed about the Vision Pro headset.

This is a nice way to showcase the features of the Apple headset and lure potential buyers into buying the product. When the About Vision Pro button in the Immersive Video's description is pressed, the web link is sent to a nearby iPhone or iPad via AirDrop. Sigmund Judge's Threads post reads,

Today’s tvOS 18 developer beta gives a preview for some potentially pretty special integrations including the ability to distribute related media like books, soundtracks and AR experiences to iPhone and iPad.

It appears that the ability to use the web link feature isn't available on other parts of tvOS. Users are currently limited to sharing content that they are currently watching or listening to on the tvOS app.

With tvOS 18 Beta 2, Apple increased the app size limits, allowing developers to distribute large-sized apps on the App Store for Apple TV. The same was also introduced for iPhone and iPad with iOS 18 Beta 2.