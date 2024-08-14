Overwatch 2 will offer free content for Xbox Game Pass members starting Sept 17

Microsoft will soon add yet another game from its acquired library of titles from Activision Blizzard for its Xbox Game Pass members. Today, Blizzard revealed that its free-to-play hero shooter Overwatch 2 will add some content for Xbox Game Pass members starting on September 17.

In a blog post that concentrated on revealing the new content for the game's upcoming Season 12 update, Blizzard stated that people who link their Blizzard account to an Xbox Game Pass account will get some free in-game items:

Starting on September 17 you will receive an instant one-time grant of 30 Mythic prisms to spend on Mythic unlocks, and six awesome hero skins - Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver. These items will be yours to keep, but you’ll need to login and ensure that your accounts are linked by Oct 21 to claim them.

Blizzard will also allow linked Xbox Game Pass members to access more cosmetic content in the months ahead, along with a "stackable XP boost."

Meanwhile, the 12th season of the game is scheduled to launch on August 20. It will include a new support hero, Juno. Here is how Blizzard describes it:

Juno’s versatile Mediblaster and Pulsar Torpedoes enable her to deliver both healing to her allies and damage to her foes at the same time, making her a fantastic Support hero. Her Hyper Ring ability accelerates team movements for quick engagements and retreats, while her high mobility, enhanced by Martian Overboots, allows her to navigate the battlefield with unparalleled agility

Season 12 will also add a new gameplay mode, Clash, where teams battle it out to dominate capture points on the map. Speaking of which, Season 12 will add two more maps to the game, among other additions.