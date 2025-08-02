Gamers continue switching to Windows 11 as the end of Windows 10 draws near

Microsoft is ending Windows 10 support in about two months, and ahead of this monumental event, users are switching to Windows 11, as indicated by Statcounter's latest data. On the gaming side, things are pretty much the same. Windows 11 has outpaced Windows 10 quite some time ago, and it has been increasing its market share ever since.

Valve's Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for July 2025 show that currently, 59.9% of all PC users on Steam are running Windows 11. The gap between Windows 11 and 10 is increasing, but the latter is still doing pretty well, with a 35.19% market share.

Despite a pretty large number of Windows 10 users on Steam, the operating system's share is expected to decline. Nvidia has already revealed its plans to end driver support in about one year, leaving gamers no other choice than to move to Windows 11 if they want to use the latest hardware and receive optimizations for new games. As for Steam itself, there is currently no information on how long Valve plans to support its store on Windows 10.

Overall, 95.53% (-0.44 points) of all survey participants reported using a Windows PC. Linux is installed on 2.89% (+0.32 points), and macOS is on 1.88% (+0.12 points).

Now, to the hardware part. The most popular graphics card on Steam is the two-generation-old desktop RTX 3060 (4.62%). Nvidia holds the overwhelming majority, with 73.94% of all participants running a "green" card in their rig. AMD has 17.83%, Intel has 7.86%, and the rest is some obscure stuff.

Other hardware picks remain unchanged. The most popular configuration still has a six-core processor, 16GB of memory, and a 1080p display. You can find more details about Valve's latest findings on the official survey page.