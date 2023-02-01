Games with Gold: For The King is now free to claim on Xbox

Another Games with Gold bi-weekly drop is now available to claim for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. As announced just a couple of days ago, the latest offering is a copy of For The King on the Xbox One.

Described as a strategic RPG, this tabletop boardgame-style experience has you crawling through dungeons to complete quests and eradicate monsters in procedurally generated maps. It supports both local and online co-op for up to three players.

Thanks to its backward compatibility feature, For The King can also be natively played on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Xbox players on the latest generation hardware only need to claim the game as usual to their library via the promotion.

Use the store link below while using a Microsoft Account with Gold benefits to claim the latest title:

For the King - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

For The King is a strategic RPG that blends tabletop and roguelike elements in a challenging adventure that spans the realms. Set off on a single player experience or play cooperatively both online and locally. None before you have returned from their journey. Will you put an end to the Chaos?

In case you missed it, the second Games with Gold wave from January is still active and offering a copy of Autonauts until February 15. Microsoft is bringing in a copy of Guns N Goals to replace it on the same day.

As always, keep in mind that Games with Gold Xbox One titles claimed via these bi-weekly promotions are only playable while an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is active on the claimed account.