Intel Graphics v31.0.101.4091 WHQL driver includes fixes and support for Raptor Lake-P

Intel has released its latest WHQL driver version 31.0.101.4091 for Intel Arc, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics on supported versions of Windows 10 and 11. The biggest highlight of the new release is that it is the launch driver for the recently released 13th gen Raptor Lake-P series of mobile CPUs. Over on the Intel Arc side, Intel Arc Control now supports a standalone desktop mode.

Aside from that, this release includes a few game-related fixes, but plenty of known issues. Find the full changelog below:

HIGHLIGHTS: Launch driver for 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Mobile Processors with Intel® Iris® Xe and UHD Graphics (Codename Raptor Lake-P).

Launch driver for 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Mobile Processors with Intel® Iris® Xe and UHD Graphics (Codename Raptor Lake-P). Intel® Arc™ Control now supports a standalone desktop mode NOTES: The Intel® Arc™ 101.3490 BETA driver is bundled with the latest version of Intel® Arc™ Control to streamline installation experience, resulting in a larger driver package file size. FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide* (DX12) may experience application crash during character selection. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Need for Speed Unbound* (DX12) May exhibit screen-space color corruption during gameplay.

Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) May exhibit an intermittent application crash when launching the game.

Battlefield: 2042* (DX12) May experience color corruption on certain maps. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Halo Infinite* (DX12) may exhibit color corruptions during gameplay.

Sea of Thieves* (DX11) may experience color corruption on water edges.

Conqueror’s Blade* (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe + Iris™ Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection* (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption during gameplay.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide* (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption during gameplay.

Dysterra* (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption during gameplay.

Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0* (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on certain buildings and floors during gameplay.

Conqueror's Blade* (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: Arc Control may report incorrect memory bandwidth value. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel® Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with AVC codec selected may incorrectly use the HEVC codec

Modifying performance sliders may fail to apply back to their default values. A workaround is to use the "Reset to Defaults" button. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the driver by heading over to Intel's official website at this link. The driver is compatible with Intel Arc discrete graphics cards alongside Intel 11th, 12th, and 13th Gen processor graphics.

Download for Windows 10 and 11 .exe format or ZIP (1.1GB)

View: Release Notes (PDF) | Intel Website for Detailed Description