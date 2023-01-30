February Games with Gold offers free access to Guns N Goals and For the King

With February almost here, Microsoft has finally announced what are the games Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be receiving as part of their extra benefits in the coming month. The two games included in the upcoming waves are For the King and Guts N Goals, and both are from the Xbox One era.

As usual, the two titles tout backward compatibility support, meaning they are also natively playable on the latest generation Xbox Series X|S consoles. The newly announced February Games with Gold titles can be seen below alongside their availability dates:

For the King: Available February 1 to 28

For The King is a strategic RPG that blends tabletop and roguelike elements in a challenging adventure that spans the realms. Set off on a single player experience or play cooperatively both online and locally. None before you have returned from their journey. Will you put an end to the Chaos?

Guts N Goals: Available February 16 to March 15

This isn't your standard game of soccer. This is Guts 'N Goals, where soccer balls can be hockey pucks, and you use a bat instead of your feet to score goals. Choose from over 30 unique heroes and get ready to play the world’s game like never before!

Gold members have until January 31 to claim one of the currently running January bonus games. Iris Fall will be replaced by For The King on that date with the initial wave, while Autonauts will remain available until February 15.