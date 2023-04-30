Games with Gold: Star Wars Episode I Racer is now free to claim on Xbox

Microsoft unveiled the May Games with Gold lineup just a few days ago, and already, the first wave is live for everyone. Arriving a little ahead of schedule, a copy of Star Wars Episode I Racer is now available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate holders for no extra cost to celebrate the upcoming Star Wars Day in style.

The title originally released in 1999 before receiving an HD re-release in 2020. It is a sci-fi racing experience based on Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace' Podracing sequence. The popular entry touts multiple racing modes, characters from the movie, and courses that take players to various iconic planets from the Star Wars universe.

Backward compatibility is also a feature here, meaning Xbox Series X|S players can natively play Star Wars Episode I: Racer after adding it to their library.

Use the below store link while using a Gold-active Microsoft account to claim this latest promotion:

STAR WARS Episode I Racer - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

The classic racer is back with modernized controls and achievements! Take control of a podracer speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line.

For those who missed it, the second Games with Gold title of April, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, is still available to claim too. It's slated to be replaced by a copy of Hoa in two weeks when the second wave of May goes live. Keep in mind that claimed Games with Gold Xbox One titles are only playable while the account has an active subscription to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.