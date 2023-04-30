Get the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB V-NAND SSD for its lowest price on Amazon

Everyone is looking to buy more storage for their gaming or work PC but they don't want to spend a ton of money doing it. Right now, you can get 2TB of extra SSD storage from Samsung at a very low price on Amazon.

Right now, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB V-NAND SSD is priced at $129.99 on Amazon. While that's a very low price point, it's not quite the lowest. However, Amazon has a special checkmark on the listing for this SSD for a digital $10 coupon. Applying that to the purchase cuts the price down to just $119.99, which will make it the lowest price ever for this product on Amazon.

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB V-NAND SSD uses the compact M.2 (2280) form factor, with read speeds of up to 3,500MB per second, and write speeds of up to 3,300MB per second. It also comes with a five-year warranty.

You can also save on some more Samsung storage products this weekend on Amazon:

