GeForce NOW gains Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Civ VII, and more as supported games

Nvidia GeForce NOW is having a packed week to add more games to its supported titles list. The latest update to the cloud gaming platform brings seven more games for subscribers, and it's filled with high-profile releases like Civilization VII from Firaxis, Warhorse Studios' Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and even the highly anticipated indie entry Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator.

The 4X grand strategy game from Firaxis as well as the Warhorse Studios-developed medieval RPG are both day-one additions to the program. Subscribers will need to own a copy of either game on a PC store like Steam or Epic Games Store to jump in via the cloud, though. Meanwhile, Nacon Games' Sim experience following the eventful life of a paramedic is also joining in on the supported list this week, right on launch day.

Here are the games being added to the cloud-supported list this week on GeForce NOW:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (New release on Steam, Feb. 4)

(New release on Steam, Feb. 4) Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Advanced access on Feb. 5)

(New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Advanced access on Feb. 5) Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator (New Release on Steam, Feb. 6)

(New Release on Steam, Feb. 6) SWORN (New release on Steam, Feb. 6)

(New release on Steam, Feb. 6) Alan Wake (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Far Cry: New Dawn (New release on PC Game Pass, Feb. 4)

As for the rest of February, Nvidia has announced some highlights that are soon being added to the GeForce NOW supported list. This includes Obsidian's new fantasy RPG Avowed as well as the new Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered collection.

Keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing. A native Steam Deck app for the service is currently in development too, while India is slated to receive official support as a new region later this year.