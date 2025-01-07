GeForce NOW is coming to Steam Deck soon with a native app

Announced at CES, Nvidia is bringing its native GeForce NOW app to Valve's Steam Deck soon. The announcement arrived alongside all the major reveals the company had at the show, including the RTX 50 Series GPUs, new gaming laptops, DLSS 4 with multi frame generation, and more.

The cloud gaming service is already usable on Valve's handheld gaming PC via a browser inside SteamOS, however, having a native app should make things much more seamless.

"The Steam Deck’s portability paired with GeForce NOW opens up new possibilities for high-fidelity gaming everywhere," says Nvidia. "The native GeForce NOW app will offer up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with high dynamic range on Valve’s innovative Steam Deck handheld when connected to a TV, streaming from GeForce RTX-powered gaming rigs in the cloud."

A release date for the app has not been announced yet for the Steam Deck, with Nvidia only giving it a "later this year" timeline.

At the same time, Nvidia also revealed that Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and 3S, as well as Pico virtual- and mixed-reality headsets, are receiving GeForce NOW support via the browser later this month with version 2.0.70.

Moreover, India is being added as an officially supported region for Nvidia's cloud gaming facilities. "GeForce RTX-powered gaming in the rapidly growing Indian gaming market will provide the ability to stream AAA games without the latest hardware," says the company. This follows Japan, Colombia, and Chile expansions that happened in 2024.

GeForce NOW will launch in India in the first half of 2025. Pricing details have not been revealed yet.

Lastly, two upcoming games from Microsoft-owned studios have now been confirmed as day-one supported titles for GeForce NOW. These are Obsidian's upcoming fantasy RPG Avowed, as well as the id Software-developed DOOM: The Dark Ages, which brings back the Doom Slayer for an action-packed origin story.