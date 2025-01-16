GeForce NOW adds Hyper Light Breaker, SMITE 2, and more to supported games list

Nvidia is back with another update to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform, this time adding another wave of games to its expanding list of supported experiences. The latest wave comes hot on the heels of adding Marvel Rivals to the platform last week, and this time, seven games are joining the group.

Newly-released indie titles like Hyper Light Breaker and Aloft are a part of the latest drops, and SMITE 2's free-to-play launch is here for GeForce NOW subscribers too.

Here are all the games announced today:

Hyper Light Breaker (New release on Steam, Jan. 14)

(New release on Steam, Jan. 14) Aloft (New release on Steam, Jan. 15)

(New release on Steam, Jan. 15) Assetto Corsa EVO (New release on Steam, Jan. 16)

(New release on Steam, Jan. 16) Generation Zero (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) SMITE 2 (Steam)

(Steam) Voidwrought (Steam)

Nvidia is also expanding its support for virtual reality and mixed reality devices from partners like Apple and Meta on January 21. The new GeForce NOW 2.0.70 update for the app has compatibility for the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and 3S, as well as Pico 4 and 4 Ultra devices to play games from the cloud streaming platform.

"Members will be able to transform their space into a personal gaming theater by playing, on massive virtual screens, their favorite PC games, such as the latest season of Marvel Rivals, Dragon Age and more," says the company. "With access to NVIDIA technologies, including ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS on supported games, these devices now provide an enhanced visual experience with the highest frame rates and lowest latency."

VR and MR headset owners can visit the play.geforcenow.com portal to jump in, or the Android-native client straight from the PICO store. Don't forget that a native GeForce NOW app is also coming to the Steam Deck, though a firm launch date has not been announced yet.