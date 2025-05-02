Google Drive now lets you chat with Gemini in the side panel about specific files

Recently, we reported that Google was bringing three-way calling and a refreshed interface to its Voice service. Now, Google Drive's Gemini side panel is receiving an update that lets you directly choose which files Gemini should use when responding to your prompt. Previously, Gemini could summarize entire folders or multiple documents, but this new feature gives you more control over exactly what it looks at.

You might recall that Google previously introduced AI-powered "nudges" in Google Drive almost two months ago. These little buttons appeared on the Drive homepage and within folders, giving users quick ways to ask Gemini to summarize content or ask questions about files. The Gemini side panel itself is also not brand new, as it came to services Google Workspace offers like Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sheets, Gmail, Drive, and Google Chat, way back in June last year. It essentially gives you a chat window within the application to interact with Gemini.

Here's how it works: Type your question or prompt into the Gemini side panel in Google Drive. Then click the new "Add sources" button to pick which files Gemini should use to answer your prompt. You can also drag and drop files directly into the panel to guide the conversation.

This new capability started rolling out on May 1, 2025, for Rapid Release domains and will begin its rollout on May 14, 2025, for Scheduled Release domains. Google says it might take up to 15 days for the feature to show up for everyone after the rollout begins.

Access to this feature depends on your Google Workspace plan or add-on. It is available for Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and customers with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-ons. It is also available for Google One AI Premium subscribers and anyone who previously purchased the Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise add-ons. Your Workspace administrator also needs to have "Workspace smart features and personalization" turned on for users to see and use Gemini in the side panel.