Google adds the Gemini AI-powered Q&A to Gmail on Android

Google is rolling out a new generative AI feature for Gmail users on Android. It's called Gmail Q&A, and it is supposed to let users ask questions about anything in an email and get responses back.

In a post on the Google Workspace Update blog, the company mentioned that back in June, it added access to its Gemini generative AI service to Gmail and its other productivity Workspace apps via a side panel for desktop users. Now, people with the Android Gmail app can access Gemini via the new Gmail Q&A feature. It stated:

Gmail Q&A offers similar functionality as the side panel on the web. You can ask Gemini questions about your inbox or to do things like find specific details in your emails, show you unread messages, view messages from a specific sender, or summarize emails about a topic in your inbox.

Android Gmail users will be able to access the new Gmail Q&A feature by tapping on the black Gemini star at the top of the Gmail app or via the “summarize this email” chip. Google says that in the future, the Gmail Q&A feature will be able to find information from Google Drive files.

This feature is now rolling out for customers who have a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium account. It's also available for people who have a paid Google One AI Premium subscription. The rollout for Android Gmail users should be completed sometime in mid-September. The company stated that it will add this feature to the iOS Gmail app at a later date.

Earlier this week, Google announced that people who can access the Gemini Advanced AI model can now create their own custom AI chatbots with a feature called Custom Gems. It is also available for people with a paid Google One AI Premium subscription.