General Motors partners with NVIDIA to bring AI features to its cars and factories

The US's largest automaker, General Motors (GM), has announced today that it is partnering up with NVIDIA to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) features into its vehicles and manufacturing operations. The partnership was unveiled at Nvidia's GTC 2025 conference in San Jose, California, and will help GM to better design, produce, and enhance its automobiles.

Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors, said:

“GM has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with NVIDIA, leveraging its GPUs across our operations, AI not only optimizes manufacturing processes and accelerates virtual testing but also helps us build smarter vehicles while empowering our workforce to focus on craftsmanship. By merging technology with human ingenuity, we unlock new levels of innovation in vehicle manufacturing and beyond.”

GM plans to leverage NVIDIA's Omniverse platform to create "digital twins" of its factories. These virtual replicas will allow GM to optimize production processes within a simulation rather than in real life, making it much easier to tweak the AI models and minimize disruptions.

NVIDIA will also use its Cosmos platform to similarly train AI models for factory robotics, for tasks such as material handling and welding, before deploying them in real factories. These steps will ensure that even if something fails, it does so in a simulation rather than real life, and the models are properly trained before they work to build real cars.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said:

“The era of physical AI is here, and together with GM, we’re transforming transportation, from vehicles to the factories where they’re made. We are thrilled to partner with GM to build AI systems tailored to their vision, craft, and know-how.”

In its vehicles, GM will adopt NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX, which is built on the Blackwell architecture, to improve advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) as well as in-cabin safety features on its upcoming vehicles. The platform will run NVIDIA's DriveOS operating system and will be capable of performing up to 1,000 trillion operations per second of high-performance computing.

General Motors is a parent to many automobile brands including Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick. Its Super Cruise system already includes features such as hands-free operation on mapped roads, lane control, adaptive cruise control, and even automatic lane changes. With NVIDIA's partnership, GM's offerings are set to get a solid upgrade.