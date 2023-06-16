Get these great looking wallpapers Microsoft Design made for the new Dev Home

A few weeks ago at Build 2023, Microsoft officially announced the launch of the new Dev Home app. It was made to be a centralized place for Microsoft software developers. The app also included some new artistic touches from the team at Microsoft Design. On May 26, the team posted on Twitter about their work on Dev Home.

The new work includes an expanded color palette with warm tones to complement our Windows blue & coding-inspired textures throughout the visuals for added depth.

Today, the Microsoft Design team announced on Twitter that its new creations for Dev Home have been adapted and can now be used on your PC desktop in a new series of wallpapers.

You asked...we listened 👀. #WindowsDevHome backgrounds are now available as wallpapers just for you.



Download now ➡️ https://t.co/8LTAX1CJU7 https://t.co/8jxEdQzVyr — Microsoft Design (@MicrosoftDesign) June 16, 2023

You can head to the Microsoft Design wallpaper site to download the 16 new wallpapers, or you can download the ZIP file directly.

All of the wallpapers are in 4K and, as the Microsoft Design team mentions, all of them continue the Windows 11 wallpaper design theme with some new color choices, some new wave shapes, and some images that suggest code is embedded in them.

You can check out the Microsoft Design Wallpapers page for a ton of other downloads of great Windows wallpapers, including some recent ones made for Pride Month 2023.

Microsoft loves to keep making new wallpapers, and also loves to revisit some older ones. A recent official 4K version of the classic Windows XP "Bliss" wallpaper was recently launched. Also, a leaked version of an upcoming Windows 11 update was discovered to have a hidden new wallpaper design. Make sure you also check out some recent generative AI-assisted versions of Windows 11 and Windows XP wallpapers as well.