Check out the classic Windows XP and Windows 11 wallpapers with generative AI fill effects

Generative AI is being used for all sorts of tasks right now. That includes creating artwork with just some text prompts. However, it's also used to help create wallpapers. Today, Microsoft's Michael Gillett has uploaded new versions of well-known Windows wallpapers that were enhanced with generative AI.

Gillett's day job is at Microsoft where he is a Partner Technology Strategy Manager. However, he also runs Wallpaperhub.app, which collects and stores Microsoft-themed wallpapers. Today, via a post on Twitter, he announced he has uploaded versions of the classic Windows XP "Bliss" default wallpaper, and the newer but still cool Windows 11 "Bloom" wallpaper.

The new wallpapers used generative AI fill to show what's beneath both of the original versions. While they certainly look different, the new versions definitely look like natural extensions of Microsoft's creations. In the case of the Windows XP wallpaper, generative AI fill created a lake below the green landscape. You can download "Generative Bloom" and Generative XP" at the Wallpaperhub.app site now.

Some users have already asked the AI art creator Midjourney to generate some "Windows 12" wallpapers that actually look pretty good.

Microsoft is currently working on using AI to create new wallpaper visual effects. The first reports on this feature hit the internet earlier this month, as some users found some programming strings in a Windows 11 Canary channel build that were labeled as "Depth effects," "Parallax Background," and "WallpaperMotion."

Later in May, Twitter user Albacore posted a short video on Twitter that showed off these new parallax effects on a Windows 11 wallpaper. Microsoft didn't mention this new feature last week at its Build 2023 developer conference, but hopefully, we will be learning more about these kinds of features officially in the near future.