Get your hands on an RTX 4090 PC early for under $60, but it's Lego

At its GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2022) yesterday, Nvidia unveiled its brand new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, which will be powering the next-gen RTX 4000 series GPUs. The new line-up is headlined by the $1,599 RTX 4090 which, Nvidia claims, is up to four times more powerful than the RTX 3090 Ti. The RTX 4090 will be on shelf starting October 12th.

However, for those who can't wait to get their hands on the card, Colorful has a solution. The Nvidia Add-in-Board (AIB) partner, in collaboration with Pingqi Building Blocks, has unveiled a new RTX 4090 PC made of Lego bricks. The Lego GPU in question here is based on the new Colorful iGame Vulcan RTX 4090 and you can view the real thing and its Lego counterpart (right) in the images below. Overall, it looks like Colorful has done a decent job.

There are in total 1,123 pieces with which you can build an entire PC powered by the Colorful iGame Vulcan RTX 4090 lego GPU. You can view this lego DIY PC in its full glory below. There is even RGB lighting at the top, which is a nice touch.

The full set starts at 299 yuan, which is around $42, for pre-sale and will retail for 399 yuan or around $56.

Source: Colorful via VideoCardz