Microsoft reportedly ditches AMD processors for upcoming Surface Laptop

October 2022 will be a busy month for Microsoft. The company plans to ship the first "moment" update for Windows 11 and release Windows 10 version 22H2. Besides, customers expect Microsoft to host a Surface event and unveil next-generation Surface devices. As we get closer to the event, more leaks reveal details about upcoming computers from Microsoft. As reported by WinFuture, the software giant plans to change what CPUs it picks for the next Surface Laptop refresh.

We already know that Microsoft wants to merge the Surface Pro and Pro X lineups into a single device family, providing users with the option to pick an Intel or ARM processor. It is similar to how Microsoft lets you configure the Surface Laptop 4 with AMD and Intel CPUs. Unfortunately, it appears that the Surface Pro "5" will take away that privilege, leaving the device with only 12th Gen Intel processors.

WinFuture claims they are not 100% sure Microsoft has decided to kill AMD-based Surface Laptops, so take this information with a healthy grain of salt, even though the source has a solid record of accurate leaks.

Like every other Surface update, the upcoming computers will debut new chassis colors. Besides now-classical black and platinum, Microsoft plans to unveil "Forest" (green) and "Sapphire" (blue?) variants for the Surface Pro "9." Price-wise, the Surface Pro "9" will be available in Europe for roughly €1300 for the entry-level model with the Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. The Surface Laptop "5" in its base 13-inch configuration will get a €1200 price tag and €1500 for the 15-inch variant.

For now, the latest report contradicts rumors claiming that Microsoft is preparing a new Surface laptop with Ryzen 6000 processors. Other leaks point to an upcoming gaming-focused Surface laptop with only 12th Gen Intel Processors. Luckily, we are just a few weeks away from the event, so things will get clear soon.