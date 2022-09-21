Amazon launches all new Fire HD 8 range of tablets

Amazon has today launched a new set of Fire HD 8 tablets, with a range of features that both slim down the device and speed it up. The series includes four devices in total which covers the Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro.

The highlighted feature of all four tablets is that they are now enabled with hands-free Alexa, where you can interact with the device with just your voice similarly to the existing Echo speakers.

The Fire HD 8 has been updated with a new processor which is said to be 30% faster, which helps to enable picture-in-picture video and split-screen multitasking, an all day battery rated at 13 hours and a fully charged in 5 hours rating thanks to the included 5W USB-C adaptor. It comes in both 32 GB and 64 GB storage sizes starting at $99 in Black, Denim and Rose colours.

The Fire HD 8 Plus starts at $119.99 and gives 3 GB of RAM to further boost multitasking, includes a 9W charger instead of the 5W charger in the standard edition, and is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers. The device also includes a 5MP rear camera for capturing video and images.

The Fire HD 8 Kids edition is designed for ages 3-7 and includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which provides books, games, videos and apps from Disney, Nickelodeon and more. It comes with a sturdy "kid proof" case and a two-year guarantee, and starts from $149.99, but is now also available with a Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess case for $159.99.

The newest device of the range is the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro model, which is designed for 6-12 year olds and also comes with the same feature set as the Fire HD 8 Kids. The Pro device also starts at $149.99 and includes access to a digital store where kids can request the purchase of eBooks, apps, and games from their parents or guardians.

Both the Kids and Kids Pro models give access to the full parental control suite on Amazon's Parent Dashboard which gives access to screen time, educational goals, and content management as well as a filtered browser giving access to the web for school projects and more. Parents can also manage settings, website permissions and activity reports.