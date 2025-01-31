Gemini app is now using Google's new Gemini 2.0 Flash model for better performance

Back in December, Google first announced the Gemini 2.0 Flash model, which outperforms the Gemini 1.5 Pro model on key benchmarks and is 2x faster as well. Gemini 2.0 Flash supports both multimodal inputs like images, video, and audio, and multimodal outputs like text, images, and audio.

Today, Google announced that the Gemini 2.0 Flash model is becoming the default model for all Gemini app users on the web and mobile. Over the next few weeks, Google will continue to offer its older Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro models so that users can continue their existing conversations.

Gemini team member Patrick Kane wrote the following regarding Gemini 2.0 Flash availability:

The Gemini app is now using Gemini 2.0 Flash. This model delivers fast responses and stronger performance across a number of key benchmarks, providing everyday help with tasks like brainstorming, learning or writing.

The Gemini app now features Imagen 3, Google's state-of-the-art image-generation model, which can create more accurate images based on text input with richer details and textures. Both Gemini and Gemini Advanced users can simply describe the images they want to create using text, and Gemini can come up with the AI-created image. However, Gemini Advanced users can also create images featuring people.

Along with the availability of the new Gemini Flash 2.0 model, Gemini Advanced users will have access to a 1M token context window that will allow them to upload a large number of files and have priority access to new features like Deep Research and more.

Developers can now access the Gemini 2.0 Flash model through AI Studio and Vertex AI. The new Multimodal Live API supports real-time audio, video-streaming input, and the ability to use multiple, combined tools. With the release of the Gemini 2.0 Flash model and Imagen 3, Google is continuing to bring advanced AI capabilities to users and developers.