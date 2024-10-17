Google brings back 'YouTube Premium Lite' from the dead, testing underway in some countries

In October 2023, YouTube announced that it would be nixing the YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan in the countries it was available in. If you haven't heard about this plan, it is because it wasn't available everywhere but only in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

With the YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan, users could enjoy an ad-free YouTube viewing experience. The difference between other YouTube Premium plans was that the "Lite" plan didn't offer access to YouTube Music or the option to download videos for offline viewing.

However, the YouTube Premium Lite plan was the need of the hour after YouTube Premium prices soared in several countries, in some cases by as much as 55%. Thankfully, Google is said to have started testing the YouTube Premium Lite subscription, after seemingly canceling it over a year ago.

Google confirmed to Android Authority that it isn't the old Premium Lite plan of the past, but an active test of a new plan. Google said, "We’re testing a different version of Premium Lite and some users in Australia, Germany, and Thailand may see the option to sign up." So, the feature is still not available in the US, but you never know.

Recently, more users started seeing the plan. Notably, Jonah Manzano, an Australian singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of the plan on Threads costing A$11.99/month, while some others saw the details of the plan a few months ago.

Some users in Germany also spotted the YouTube Premium Lite plan, which reportedly costs €5.99/month.

There is some uncertainty surrounding the YouTube Premium Lite plan's future for the subscription offering. Also, there is no clarity if the feature will expand over to the US or not.

Let us know what you think about this plan and do you want YouTube to start offering this practical plan in the US and more countries.