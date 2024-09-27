Google Calendar to soon show you new decorative images to events based on keywords

Google is working on multiple new features for its Calendar app, with the latest one letting users view different decorative images for different events on the app. This will add visual flair to any event based on their keyword.

Notably, Google automatically adds an artistic image to match specific events in your schedule based on the keyword in the description. For example, if you have saved someone's birthday, then Google Calendar will add an artistic image of a birthday cake to the event. Similarly, words such as "coffee" or "cinema" will add corresponding images.

For instance, each of the 12 months also rocks different images reflecting seasons and holidays. Now, the latest APK Teardown of the Google Calendar app v2024.38.0-677549254 release shows a set of new images for all sorts of events and even some updates to the monthly flairs.

Someone on GitHub also posted all the keywords that would trigger these flairs, letting users try these flairs themselves. Google Calendar could also introduce more specific flairs for everyday events, such as train bookings. To make things easier, folks at Android Authority have displayed all the decorative images that each month of the year will display.

Do note that these new flairs are purely cosmetic and don't add new functionality to the Google Calendar app. Even though this new set of flairs was spotted in the Android app, it is expected to be available for the iOS app as well.

The feature is available to a limited set of users on Android but is expected to roll out for more users shortly. If the feature isn't available for you in the Google Calendar app, then you should be on the lookout for a new update for the app.

Recently, the Google Calendar app was spotted working on a new feature that lets you manually add birthdays on Android.