Google Calendar now lets you manually add birthdays on Android

Adding birthdays to Google Calendar has always been a complicated process, as the Android app doesn't let users manually add birthdays. Instead of offering a native option, the Google Calendar app syncs information from Google Contacts, requiring users to add birthdays to their contacts to view them in the Google Calendars.

A workaround for this is to create a full-day recurring event, which isn't ideal compared to a native option. Finally, it seems like Google has understood this issue, and is rolling out a new update for the Google Calendar Android app offering the option to manually add birthdays.

On the event page, users will see a new "Birthday" option in the Google Calendar Android app. This new chip is located at the top and joins Event, Tasks, and Out of Office (for workspace accounts). Tapping on the birthday chip gives you the option to manually "Add name" and "Add birth date" with the ability to customize the notifications and set a color for quick identification.

The birthday event itself has a cover image with a cake in the middle and some confetti and is added to the "Birthdays" calendar. Google has noted a few things for those using this Google Calendar API:

For developers, newly created birthday events will be available in the Calendar API with the eventType “birthday.” Both Events.list and Events.watch will support the “birthday” event type filter and return “birthday” events by default. Only a subset of the event properties will be supported for birthday events. To learn more, see our developer guide about working with the birthday event type.

Birthday events do not support all event properties. If you’re using the Calendar API, we recommend reviewing your code so you don’t apply any non-supported properties.

The birthday creation feature for Google Calendar on Android is rolling out for all users over the coming weeks. Google also noted that the feature will "also become available on web and iOS devices in the future."