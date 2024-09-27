New Xiaomi TVs promise vibrant 4K visuals and immersive Dolby sound

At an event yesterday, Xiaomi announced the global launch of its latest TV models, the Xiaomi TV Max 100 2025 and the Xiaomi TV Max 85 2025. The 85-inch model will start at EUR 1,299.99 and the 100-inch model will start at EUR 1,999.99.

Both of these models come with ultra-large QLED displays that support a 4K resolution and 94% DCI-P3 color accuracy "for vibrant visuals". They also have a 144 Hz refresh rate for smooth playback making them ideal for movies, sports, and gaming.

They also feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for cinematic visuals and immersive sound. A killer feature with these TVs is the inclusion of Filmmaker Mode which lets you watch movies exactly as they were intended to be seen. There is also support for VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and HDMI 2.1 to improve visuals. Both TVs also include the Xiaomi Watch 2 control and Google TV integration.

Powering the TVs is AI-enhanced processing. Both models feature a Quad cortex A73 CPU, a Mali-G52 (2EE MC1) GPU, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. The most important thing here for users will be the storage space. As a smart TV, you'll have to consider whether this is enough space for any apps you want to install, it should be, but heavy TV app users should check.

Regarding connectivity, these TVs are identical. They support Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 (dual-band 2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz), HDMI 2.1 × 3, support CEC ALLM VRR, HDMI 1, HDMI 2 support 4K 144 Hz, HDMI 2 supports eARC. There's also 1 x USB 2.0 and 1 x USB 3.0, Ethernet, Optical Digital Audio Out, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a CI+ Slot, and a broadcasting system (DVB-T2+C/DVB-S2).

For anyone wanting to send content from their other devices to the TV, these TVs support Google Chromecast, Miracast, and Apple AirPlay. This enables compatibility with both Google's Android devices and Apple's iOS devices.

Finally, both models come with premium metal stands, but if you do want to mount them on the wall there is the option to do that. The wall mount dimensions for the 100-inch model are 700 x 400 mm and the 85-inch model wall mount is 500 x 400 mm.