Google Calendar may get a toggle to take all the fun away

Google Calendar was spotted back in September with a whole set of new illustrations for all kinds of events. The company even updated the monthly illustrations, giving the Calendar app on Android a new feel. However, it seems like Google is providing an option for users who find the illustrations overwhelming, allowing them to turn them off completely. This will give Google Calendar users more control over the visual aspects of the app.

In the latest Google Calendar Android app version (2024.42.0-687921584-release), a new toggle was spotted inside the Settings menu. Notably, event illustrations are called "flairs" and are automatically generated images that are applied for months and events in the calendar view.

For example, if you have an upcoming coffee date, then the event will have a matching illustration applied to it. Similarly, if you have someone's birthday coming up, then that event will have an illustration with a cake or something close to a birthday celebration for that particular event. Additionally, the illustrations, aka "flairs," are also applied to depict seasonal themes and holidays.

Now, the application has added a "Show event illustration" toggle to turn them completely off. Folks at Android Authority have shared images of what the Calendar app looks like when the illustrations are turned off (pretty boring). On the other hand, it could be pretty beneficial and appealing for those who would like to squeeze more information into the calendar view. With the flairs turned off, you will see more events fit into the screen.

Turning off the illustrations currently only applies to events and doesn't affect the monthly or seasonal flairs that are applied automatically. Interestingly, the ability to turn off event flairs isn't a new feature entirely. It was available on tablets and screens with a DPI greater than 600 for quite some time. But this is the first time the toggle has been spotted on smartphones.