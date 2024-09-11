Google Chrome on Android will soon suggest pages users may want to revisit

In the official blog, Google announced a couple of features for the Android app and introduced one feature that is finally making its way to the iOS app. After three years of being available on Android, Google is now rolling out the tab groups feature for Chrome on iOS.

Google also highlighted that Chrome users on Android will soon start seeing new suggested pages that they may want to revisit. The suggested pages will appear under the "Continue with this tab" card, with a "See more" button on the right side. Tapping on the suggested page will open it in a new tab.

According to Google, "there’s no need to bookmark the page or remember the exact URL — Chrome will proactively suggest pages to revisit on the Chrome New Tab page on Android, iOS, and desktop."

The suggested pages will be based on the user's browsing history across all devices.

The feature will be pushed to a small set of users as an experiment before a wider rollout on Chrome for Android, iOS, and desktop.

In addition, Google will soon introduce the option to save and sync your tab groups, which will be accessible on your desktop and mobile devices.

Thanks to this feature, users will be able to start a new project on one device and continue it on a different one, without worrying about reopening the project from scratch. Google gives an example:

Imagine you’re casually looking up restaurants and activities on your phone as you start to plan out your itinerary for an upcoming trip. You realize you need a bigger screen to dig through all of your research, so you create a tab group to keep everything organized. The tab group will automatically sync to your desktop, so you can easily resume your trip planning journey when you open Chrome on your computer.

Google Chrome on iOS is gaining the tab groups feature. To use it, users need to long-press a tab and choose the "Add Tab to New Group" option. Once the tabs are grouped, they can be rearranged in any series the user prefers.