2TB SanDisk Portable SSD is selling at a great price on Amazon

If you have been wanting to upgrade your storage solution, you may want to check out the 2TB SanDisk Portable SSD. It is currently available at its lowest price in over seven months, so get your hands on it while the deal is still live.

This portable storage solution offers solid-state performance with read speeds of up to 800MB/s. Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, it is ideal for backing up important files and other user data, ensuring fast and efficient data transfer.

Designed for durability, the drive offers up to two-metre drop protection, making it capable of withstanding tough conditions, and extra peace of mind with a 3-year limited warranty. For added convenience, the rubber hook allows it to be securely attached to a belt loop or backpack.

Specifications Dimensions (L x W x H) 0.39" x 1.85" x 3.81" Weight 40gms Operating Temperature 0°C to 45°C Non-Operating Temperature -20°C to 85°C Certifications CE,FCC,RCM, BSMI, EAC, UKCA, ICES, BIS Model Number SDSSDE30-2T00-G26

2TB SanDisk Portable SSD (Up to 800MB/s, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Updated Firmware - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE30-2T00-G26): $116.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

