2TB SanDisk Portable SSD is selling at a great price on Amazon

SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD

If you have been wanting to upgrade your storage solution, you may want to check out the 2TB SanDisk Portable SSD. It is currently available at its lowest price in over seven months, so get your hands on it while the deal is still live.

This portable storage solution offers solid-state performance with read speeds of up to 800MB/s. Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, it is ideal for backing up important files and other user data, ensuring fast and efficient data transfer.

Designed for durability, the drive offers up to two-metre drop protection, making it capable of withstanding tough conditions, and extra peace of mind with a 3-year limited warranty. For added convenience, the rubber hook allows it to be securely attached to a belt loop or backpack.

Specifications
Dimensions (L x W x H) 0.39" x 1.85" x 3.81"
Weight 40gms
Operating Temperature 0°C to 45°C
Non-Operating Temperature -20°C to 85°C
Certifications CE,FCC,RCM, BSMI, EAC, UKCA, ICES, BIS
Model Number SDSSDE30-2T00-G26

  • 2TB SanDisk Portable SSD (Up to 800MB/s, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Updated Firmware - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE30-2T00-G26): $116.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
