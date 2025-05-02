Tim Cook says tariffs had "limited" impact on Apple but it may still lose close to a billion

Amid rising concerns about Trump tariffs, Apple has released its financial results for the year's second quarter. While the figures paint a rosy picture of Apple's situation, the prospect of the company's upcoming earnings call still looms in uncertainty.

Following the recent earnings calls, Apple CEO Tim Cook elaborated on how tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have impacted Apple's business and the prospects for the next quarter. According to Tim Cook, tariffs had a "limited" impact on Apple's business because the company was "able to optimize our supply chain and inventory."

Part of this is due to expanding factories in India and Brazil and flying over 600 tons of iPhones to the United States from India before tariffs take effect.

Because smartphones and computers are temporarily exempted from paying tariffs and government policies might change at any moment, the impact of tariffs on Apple’s earnings call in June is yet to be discovered. However, the Apple CEO warned that the impact could exceed $900 million with the current tariff rates.

"For the June quarter, currently, we are not able to precisely estimate the impact of tariffs, as we are uncertain of potential future actions prior to the end of the quarter. However, for some color, assuming the current global tariff rates, policies and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter, and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add $900 million to our costs. This estimate should not be used to make projections for future quarters, as there are certain unique factors that benefit the June quarter."

As for the next quarter, Tim Cook says it is "very difficult" to predict beyond June "because I'm not sure what will happen with tariffs." He added, "We will manage the company the way we always have with thoughtful and deliberate decisions, with a focus on investing for the long term and with dedication to innovation and the possibilities it creates."

Apple relies on overseas manufacturers to produce its devices, and the impact of tariffs on its business could be considerable. China, the biggest producer of Apple devices, is hit with a whopping 145 percent tax. Also, India, the new hub for producing iPhones, is hit with a 27 percent tariff.