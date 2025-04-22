Google Fi virtual mobile service gets new unlimited plan celebrating 10 years

If you're not feeling old yet, another Google product has turned 10 years old. While it wasn't assumed to be an April Fools' joke that got billions of downloads, Google Fi Wireless was the first to launch eSIM support and an early adopter of end-to-end encrypted phone calls on Android phones.

However, Google Fi Wireless isn't a traditional mobile network. It relies on Wi-Fi and telecom operators to offer telephone calls, SMS, and mobile broadband services to its customers. For instance, it works using T-Mobile's networks in the US.

The early access program for Google Fi Wireless was launched on April 22, 2015, then known as Project Fi. It initially offered support for the Nexus 6, but later expanded to include the original Pixel and Pixel XL when it went public in 2016.

Google renamed Project Fi to Google Fi in 2018 and added support for more devices, including those from Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. The search giant was quick to add RCS support to Google Fi and Android, then poked Apple for years to bring it to iPhones.

One way Google Fi stood out among the crowd was by doing away with long-term contracts that keep users tied. While the service is limited to the residents of the US, Google claims to offer roaming services in over 200 countries globally with 5G support wherever available.

Among the various improvements it has gotten over the years, Google Fi Wireless added the ability to connect to two networks at the same time for better coverage. When different carrier networks are available while traveling, Fi can automatically switch to the one that offers the best available signal strength and performance.

Google said it is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its wireless mobile service with several perks. It's launching a new plan for Google Fi Wireless called Unlimited Essentials. Priced at $35/mo in the US, the plan offers 30GB of high-speed data (256 Kbps thereafter) combined with unlimited calls and texts.

Other plans have also been upgraded, for instance, the Unlimited Premium now offers 100GB of high-speed data for the same price, up from 50 GB. Expanding its connectivity options, users can now have data-only eSIMs for their compatible Android tablets and iPads to connect to Google Fi without a physical SIM card.

Google Fi Wireless now supports 5G connectivity in 54 more countries, bringing the total to over 92. The search giant is offering cashbacks to those who buy a Pixel 9 Pro and Watch 3 through Google Fi. The company said it will offer a "discount of $300 at checkout and $699 back over 24 monthly bill credits." Its limited-time offer will end on April 29 at 9:59 am PT, or while supplies last.