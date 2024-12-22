RCS messaging expands to more iPhone users in the US

RCS messaging offers several advantages over traditional SMS texting, including features like enhanced image and video sharing, read receipts, typing indicators, and the ability to send larger files. Previously, iPhone users were left out of the RCS party, but with the release of iOS 18, Apple introduced support for this messaging protocol.

Initially, only a handful of major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile offered RCS for iPhones. However, according to 9to5Mac, the list has grown significantly in recent months. As of December 2024, 16 US carriers now support RCS messaging on iPhones. So, more iPhone users can enjoy a more feature-rich texting experience that is closer to what many Android users have been accustomed to for years.

Here's the list of US carriers that now support RCS messaging on iPhones:

AT&T

C Spire

Consumer Cellular

Cricket

FirstNet

H20 Wireless

Metro by T-Mobile

PureTalk

Red Pocket

Spectrum

T-Mobile

TracFone / Straight Talk

US Cellular

Verizon

Visible

Xfinity Mobile

It's important to note that RCS messaging is not universally available yet. While the number of supported carriers is growing, there are still some holdouts, including popular carriers like Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile. So, if you're an iPhone user on one of these carriers, you'll still be stuck with traditional SMS for now.

To find out if your carrier supports RCS messaging on iPhones, you can check Apple's official list or consult your carrier's website. If your carrier is supported, you'll typically see an option to enable RCS messaging within your iPhone's Messages settings.

Despite a few holdouts, the growing list of supporters indicates a positive trajectory for RCS messaging adoption on iPhones. It will be interesting to see how this trend evolves in the coming months and whether carriers like Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile will eventually join the RCS party.