Google is rolling out new ways to help you remove info about yourself via Search results

Google may be trying to add more generative AI results in its Search service. However, it also claims that it is trying to give people a chance to actually remove personal details about themselves from its search results as well.

In a blog post, Google announced some new features it is adding to its Results about you tool that it launched in 2022. That tool lets people request that their personal phone number, home address, and email be removed from Google Search.

Today, Google stated:

In the coming days, we’ll be rolling out a new dashboard that will let you know if web results with your contact information are showing up on Search. Then, you can quickly request the removal of those results from Google — right in the tool. We’ll also notify you when new results from the web containing your contact info pop up in Search, to give you added peace of mind.

This feature is now available via the Google Results about you site, and you can also access it by tapping or clicking on your Google Account photo, followed by tapping or clicking on the "Results about you" selection. It's just for US residents at first, but more countries and more languages will be added to the tool in the near future.

Also, Google's SafeSearch system is available for anyone who wants to blur search content that might be offensive. It states:

With this update, explicit imagery — such as adult or graphic violent content — will now be blurred by default when it appears in Search results.

Finally, people can now request any adult or explicit images of themselves be removed from Google Search. The company stated:

For example, if you created and uploaded explicit content to a website, then deleted it, you can request its removal from Search if it’s being published elsewhere without approval. This policy doesn’t apply to content you are currently commercializing.

While Google does state that these actions won't completely remove content you may not others to see or access from the internet, "hope these changes give you more control over private information appearing in Google Search."